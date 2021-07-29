Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $206,000 Investment in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Property Solutions Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition by 184.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSAC opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Property Solutions Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

About Property Solutions Acquisition

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

