Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 35,529 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,529 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in RE/MAX by 180.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth $213,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RE/MAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.13 million, a PE ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.89. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

