Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 94,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 47.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 114.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $65,109.69. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $118,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,212 shares of company stock valued at $289,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $42.70.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

