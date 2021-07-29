Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Reduced by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.08.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.37. 34,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

