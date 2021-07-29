Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $140.22 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $160.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AJG. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.08.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $137.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

