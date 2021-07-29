Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.27

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and traded as low as $21.78. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 28,128 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.