ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

ASGN stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,936. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

