Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.50

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164.50 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.14), with a volume of 110843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.11).

The stock has a market cap of £143.30 million and a PE ratio of 6.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.

In other news, insider Rita Dhut acquired 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

