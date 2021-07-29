ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.31.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

