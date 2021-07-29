ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASM International had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.82%.

Shares of ASMIY traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.01. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 730. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.96. ASM International has a 1-year low of $134.88 and a 1-year high of $365.28.

ASMIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $329.68 price target on shares of ASM International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

