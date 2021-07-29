Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,738. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.33.

