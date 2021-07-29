Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $292,000 Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 62,403 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 20.0% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 124,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

IBCP traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,413. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $449.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

