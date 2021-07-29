Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 123 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $106.53. The company had a trading volume of 212,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

