Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 802 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.8% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.11.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $17.15 on Thursday, reaching $284.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,644. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $334.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.