Aspire Private Capital LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

