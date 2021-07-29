Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,465 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $871,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.3% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $49,721,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $143.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.