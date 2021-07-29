Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $109,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Corteva by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

