Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $156,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,204,000 after purchasing an additional 452,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.82. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

