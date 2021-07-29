Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $192.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.84.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

