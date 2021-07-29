Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $67,070,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $57,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PPL by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.