Aspire Private Capital LLC Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $295,857,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 459.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

