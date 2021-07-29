Assertio (ASRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 57.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.60%. On average, analysts expect Assertio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASRT opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56. Assertio has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASRT shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assertio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 520.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Assertio worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

