ATB Capital Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$7.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price objective (up from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.43.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$4.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.44. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$5.15.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$103,250. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.