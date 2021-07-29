ATC Coin Market Capitalization Tops $162,780.57 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $162,780.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 58.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00349840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000612 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

