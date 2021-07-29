Athenex (ATNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. On average, analysts expect Athenex to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATNX opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52. Athenex has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

