Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the June 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATLKY shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

