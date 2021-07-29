ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

NASDAQ ATNI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,465. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10. ATN International has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get ATN International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.