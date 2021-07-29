Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Downgraded to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $9.61 price target on the stock.

AEXAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price target on Atos and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Atos from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Atos presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.98.

AEXAY stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. Atos has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

