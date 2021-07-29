Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 2.9% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 117,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,647,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,164,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

