Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.47. 23,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $208.59.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

