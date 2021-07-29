AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1,700.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,544.84.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,608.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,484.37. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,633.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

