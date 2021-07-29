Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.46.

NYSE AVLR opened at $172.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.93. Avalara has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -230.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,408 shares of company stock valued at $15,880,004. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avalara by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,092,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,642,000 after acquiring an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

