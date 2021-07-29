Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Avient by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Avient by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

