Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.485-4.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 71,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 6.85%. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.