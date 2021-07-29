Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Axcella Health alerts:

AXLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

AXLA opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 161.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.