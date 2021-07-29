Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of TVTY opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -177.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.