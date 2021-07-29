Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,247 Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 167.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 79.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

TTCF stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.86.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

