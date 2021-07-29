Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $211,000 in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after buying an additional 643,741 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in STORE Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,753,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in STORE Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after purchasing an additional 475,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in STORE Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.