Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 52.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $905.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

INSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inseego currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

