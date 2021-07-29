Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $167,096,000. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $82,338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.82 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.00.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

