Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after acquiring an additional 50,985 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $456.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $298.78 and a 52 week high of $459.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.66.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

