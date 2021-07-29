Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $146.82 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $5,998,071.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,874 shares of company stock worth $11,730,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

