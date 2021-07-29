AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. 1,326,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.82. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -80.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

