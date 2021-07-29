AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:AXS traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. 1,326,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.82. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -80.77%.
AXIS Capital Company Profile
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.
