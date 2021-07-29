Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.62

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.62 and last traded at C$10.59, with a volume of 112805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on AYA. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51.

About Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

