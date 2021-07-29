B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 21,570 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 242.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $44.51 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

