B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,059. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,257.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

