B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 1,224 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Shares of OLLI opened at $91.02 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.68.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $160,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.