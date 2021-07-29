B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

