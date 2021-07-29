B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,795 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.26.

BA stock opened at $231.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.03. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

