B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 2,391 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in YETI by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.68.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

